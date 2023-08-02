x
Sacramento

Sacramento thrift store serves as makeshift funeral home for homeless woman hit by car

Insuk "Suki" Lancaster was hit and killed by a car in December. She's being remembered at America Thrift Store on Franklin Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento thrift store has been serving as a makeshift funeral home for a disabled homeless woman who lived and worked there for years.

America Thrift Shop, located on Franklin Blvd near 21st Avenue, has been honoring the memory of the late Insuk "Suki" Lancaster.

Alfredo Ochoa has owned the thrift shop for the last 15 years. Lancaster worked there with him for 10. 

"She was alone, so she stayed here. From that moment, she was part of my family," said Ochoa. 

In December of last year, Ochoa said Suki disappeared. He received a call at 3 a.m. from police; Suki had been hit and killed by a car in Elk Grove. 

Almost two months later, Ochoa and his thrift store held a wake and funeral, attended by about 100 people. Ochoa also paid for burial costs. 

Ochoa understands grief. His daughter Carla was killed by a drunk driver two years ago, just in front of the thrift store on busy Franklin Boulevard.

"When my daughter passed away. People helped me, sharing with me whatever they have. So, why don’t I do it for a homeless?" said Ochoa. 

