Sacramento wants to require all new city employees to be vaccinated

"This mandate would apply to all prospective employees, including public safety employees," Mayor Steinberg said in a letter to city manager Howard Chan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento wants to require all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked city manager Howard Chan in a letter to work with the City Attorney’s Office and Labor Relations department to implement the requirement.

"This mandate would apply to all prospective employees, including public safety employees," the letter said. "By requiring vaccination, Sacramento will join state government, health systems, our schools and nearly every other major city in this state."

READ MORE: Click HERE to read the letter from Mayor Steinberg to city manager Chan

Earlier in the week, in another letter sent to city employees, and posted on Facebook by Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, the city states it anticipates a vaccine requirement for all city employees will go into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1. There appears to be no testing option for city employees for are unvaccinated.

"Employees who fail to submit proof of full or partial vaccination for COVID-19, or who fail to request a medical or religious exemption, by September 1, 2021, are subject to discipline, up to and including termination," the letter reads.

Employees will have until Wednesday, Aug. 18, to comply.

On Facebook, the Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 say they do not oppose the vaccine, but instead believe "our members have a 'right to choose' to vaccinate or be tested periodically."

In July, Steinberg tweeted that he believes the city of Sacramento should have a vaccine requirement. The city is currently meeting with labor partners to implement the requirement for current city employees.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10