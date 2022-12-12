Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022

County concerts, orthodontists and gas prices ruled the "near me" Google searches in the Sacramento area for 2022.

As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022.

Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.

Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Sacramento area

Country concerts near me Orthodontist near me Gas prices near me Cheapest gas near me Festivals near me Estate sales near me Plasma donation near me Pilates near me At home COVID test near me Concerts near me

Sacramento was one of three places with country concerts as a top trending “near me” search. The other places were Lincoln, Nebraska and Tallahassee, Florida. Despite the affinity for country music, the Sacramento area searched for rap more than any other music genre in 2022.

Top searched news stories in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto.

This year people were concerned with local and international stories with the top news search in the area being about Ukraine news. News about health was a top search for people in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto including about monkeypox, now called mpox, and the California Department of Public Health.

Wordle took the world by storm early in 2022 and though some resorted to "muting" news about Wordle, enough people searched for the game to push it into the top 10. Wordle was also Google's top search in 2022.