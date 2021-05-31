People in Sacramento attempt to beat the triple-digit heat

Monday's heat brought Sacramentans out to malls, splash pads and community pools.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday marked the first triple-digit weather day of 2021. While some took to the malls, others headed to splash pads throughout the area.

"The splash pads are always where we go with the boys," said Kaite Chapman, a Sacramento resident. "They love that. It's probably the best place to be right now."

Chapman came out to McClatchy Park for an early picnic with her two sons, Dominik and Shiloh before the heat became unbearable. The boys were able to play in the water structure that had been turned on for the first time all year.

"Going to the mall where it's cool inside and just going anywhere where it's cool inside," explained Alexis who was shopping at Arden Mall.

Alexis said she and her friend were making a day out of traveling from one air-conditioned spot to another to avoid the heat. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared a list of splash pads that had opened in 12 city parks throughout Sacramento.

The water play areas will be open daily during the hot season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community pools are also opening back up; Clunie Pool in East Sacramento opened its gates to a line of people waiting to cool off. Clunie Pool staff also told ABC10 social distancing and masks are required and it is best to get there early on hot days to beat the crowds.