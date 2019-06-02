SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Watching Tuesday night's State of the Union address, Susan Braverman was listening closely to President Donald Trump's remarks on border security.

His stance on building a wall, and arguments over funding it, could affect Braverman's job in a little more than a week.

"It doesn’t sound like he was interested in a compromise or anything that would move this forward. It’s terrible and it’s not the best news. And I know when I get to work tomorrow, it’s probably going to be a topic of conversation. It’s another month of finding out what to do next," Braverman said.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's State of the Union, Abrams response

RELATED: Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of Union address

During the country's longest government shutdown ever, Braverman still showed up to work, even though she didn't get several paychecks.

"I don’t know that my family could hold out another month like the last time," Braverman said.

And she is not alone. There are around 300 TSA workers at the Sacramento International Airport.

"Hundreds of thousands of us federal workers will be in a shutdown if they can’t get it together by the next two weeks are over. It’s not a great position to be in. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone," Braverman said with emotion.

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: TSA facing new reality as government shutdown surpasses one month

"A few of my friends have already missed their rent, and they might be missing February's rent. It's scary for them. It's scary for me. I'm lucky that I have a very supportive family. I have a very supportive husband. I know that I will at least have a roof over my head. I can't say the same for my co-workers, and that is just heartbreaking."