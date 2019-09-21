SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eight people were injured and one business damaged after a two car crash in Sacramento.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by Sacramento Fire Department.

Authorities said 8 people were injured and a restaurant was damaged.

Crews are working to clear the scene and provide care for the injured. According to Sacramento Police Department, the injuries so far are minor.

Traffic controls were set up in the area diverting I Street traffic south onto 12th Street temporarily.

