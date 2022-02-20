Sacramento Ukrainian church reacts to Ukraine-Russia crisis

"Every day we're reading and watching the news and calling them to see if everything is okay."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, local members of the Ukrainian community are hoping for peace and unity.

At the First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento, church members gathered on Sunday morning to worship and pray together.

"I hope they will negotiate and that Russia and Ukraine will come up with some kind of negotiation and that they will solve this conflict," said Viktoriya Sinitsa, a member of the church. "I'm pretty sure that it will happen, but some kind of consequences will still be happening."

Worry and concern continues to ripple through the entire Sacramento Ukrainian community as the world awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move. On Sunday, U.S. officials told ABC News that lower level Russian tactical commanders have been given orders consistent with orders to invade the country.

"We just don't want this war because war always brings losses, death, a broken economy and all the bad stuff," said Dmitriy Kolodrivskiy, a pastor at First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento.

Kolodrivskiy says he never expected tensions between the two countries to escalate as far as they recently have and has been constantly checking in with family members who live in Ukraine while praying for their safety. Kolodrivskiy continues to lean on faith and hope that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will soon be resolved peacefully.

"Every day we're reading and watching the news and calling them to see if everything is okay," Kolodrivskiy said. "The most we can do is stand before God — humble ourselves before God, so He would hear our prayer."

