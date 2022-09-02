x
Sacramento

Events and dining deals happening Valentines Day weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

From wine tasting to live bands, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your Valentine's Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of events and deals going on for Valentine's Day this weekend!

Friday, February 11th

#I'mWithCupid at Revival at the Sawyer

  • 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at Revival at the Sawyer (500 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Revival at the Sawyer Sacramento
  • Revival is throwing a Valentine's Day celebration with Ketel One/Ketel One Botanical and Chandon/Chandon Rose drink specials.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Daddy/Daughter Dance

  • 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at Arden Park Recreation and Park District (1000 La Sierra Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Town Planner
  • All family members are invited to Arden Park's Daddy/Daughter Dance. A night planned for fun with the family! 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Family Movie Night - Clifford the Big Red Dog

  • 6:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at A Seat at the Table (9257 Laguna Springs Dr., Suite 130
    Elk Grove)
  • Organized by A Seat At The Table Books
  • According to Scholastic, Clifford's birthday is Feb. 14 so they're throwing a celebration consisting of special coloring sheets and Valentine cards and a huge read-aloud copy of the picture book Clifford The Big Red Dog. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

For the Love of Comedy

  • 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at The Couch Sports Lounge (7431 Madison Ave., Citrus Heights)
  • Organized by Jay Gonzo Effect
  • This is a comedy special with Host Andre Dawson and comedians Colin Casados, Sean Crosco, Molly Magee, Nick Michelsen and Gabriel Alexander.
  • More information about this event HERE.
Celebrando El Día De San Valentín (Celebrating Valentine's Day)

  • 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at 2770 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento
  • Organized by Celebrando Dia San Valentin
  • An event celebrating St. Valentin and musicians Banda La Iniciativa, Los Grandes de La Banda, Grupo M30, Grupo H9, and DJ Aaron will be performing.
  • More information about this event HERE.

“LOVE FRIDAYS” // R&B VALENTINE'S NIGHT

  • 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by HofIsBetter
  • An R&B night at Tiger with live music from The Band Hayez and Julian Cunningham as well as DJ sets from @black_aramii & @djpatrickcoe
  • More information about this event HERE.
My Bloody Valentine - A Valentine's Day Cabaret

  • 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Scream Queens Gorelesque and Love Horror Events
  • The Scream Queens presents Valentine's Day with a twist, a stab and a pinch of the macabre.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Heartbreakers Night - Pre-Valentine's Day Party

  • 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at MiX Downtown (1525 L St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by MiX Downtown
  • It's time to make or break some hearts! MiX Downtown will be hosting a night for all the lovely people of Sacramento. Heart beats will be by DJ Peeti V.
  • More information about this event HERE.
Credit: MiX Downtown

Champagne Fridays: Love and Afrobeat

  • 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at Palace Food Service and Lounge (2645 El Camino Ave., Sacramento) 
  • Organized by Afrolinner Sundaze
  • Love might be in the air at this event! Chefs at Palace Food Services will be cooking it up in the kitchen while you listen to music by DJ Kwammaster, DJ Dennis, DJ Fiji, and DJ Simplicity.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Kirill Was Here Stupid Cupid

  • 9:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at The Park Ultra Lounge (1116 15th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Park Ultra Lounge 
  • Kirill Was Here returns to Sacramento for champagne showers, pickle juice facials, and bologna madness pre-Valentine's day! Sounds by DJ Eddie Edul and DJ Elements. 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Saturday, February 12th

Valentine's Weekend at the Old Sugar Mill

  • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
  • Organized by Old Sugar Mill
  • Old Sugar Mill is hosting a Valentine's weekend featuring wine tasting, live music, and food trucks.
  • More information about this event HERE

Creating Connection: Valentine's Singles Art Mixer

  • 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at Atrium 916 - Art, Creativity & Sustainability (1020 Front St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Atrium 916
  • According to The Atrium 916, this event is made to meet kind humans, make art and connect. This is a unique way to meet and get to know someone is to make art together. This Singles Art Mixer is tailored to build connection through a shared creative zero-waste experience, hosted in the romantic, historic setting of Old Sacramento.
  • More information about this event HERE

Ty Astor Lover & Friends Music and Comedy Show

  • 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at Gigi's Place (161 Sand Creek Rd., Brentwood)
  • Organized by Jerry Law
  • A Valentine's Day Weekend show you can bring a special lover or friend to; a music and comedy show.
  • More information about this event HERE

Roses & Chocolate Poetry Show

  • 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at 1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento
  • Organized by T-Mo Entertainment
  • A Pre-Valentine's Show featuring poet Terry Moore with special guest Compozzi Bass.
  • More information about this event HERE.

“SOULECTION TAKEOVER” // SPECIAL VALENTINE'S NIGHT

  • 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by HofIsBetter
  • Soulection's DJs @sashamvrie & @lakimisalive are taking over at Tiger Saturday night.
  • More information about this event HERE.

LOVE THYSELF! CHOOSE YOURSELF!

  • 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at The Flamingo House Social Club (2315 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Flamingo House Social Club
  • This is a one-of-a-kind Flamingo House Valentine's Day special. with 2 rooms of music (back patio & inside) and 3 DJ's: Mary Droppinz, Cassie Vega, and Kittie Lynne.
  • More information about this event HERE

Valentines Weekend: Laughs & Crafts (A Night of Comedy & Beer Tasting)

  • 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at Out of Bounds Brewing Company (4480 Yankee Hill Road #100, Rocklin)
  • Organized by Homeschooled Entertainment
  • Laughs & Crafts brings stand-up comedy shows to a nearby brewery for a night of beer tasting and laughs. 
  • More information about this event HERE

District 30 Saturdays: Valentine's Party

  • 9:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11
  • Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by District 30
  • Is love truly in the air? Find out Saturday night at District 30's Valentine's Party! DJ Oasis got the lovers locked in on the dance floor, playing all the hits. 
  • More information about this event HERE.
Credit: District 30 Sacramento

R&B Love Saturdays - Lovers & Friends Ladies Night

  • 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at Blue Cue (1004 28th St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Te`(Tay) The Bartender
  • A Saturday night party dedicated to R&B music! This Saturday it's Lovers & Friends Ladies Night.
  • More information about this event HERE

Bringing Sexy Back

  • 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Located at MiX Downtown (1525 L St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by MiX Downtown
  • MiX Downtown will have a romantically decorated theme, so it's time to bring your sexy back! Red and black dress theme encouraged and DJ Eddie Edul will be in the MiX.
  • More information about this event HERE.
Credit: MiX Downtown Sacramento

Sunday, February 13th

Valentines Day Deal at Polanco Cantina DoCo

  • Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Polanco Cantina (414 K St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Polanco Cantina
  • Polanco Cantina developed a special Valentine’s dinner-for-two menu available on Sunday and Monday for $100 that includes choice of two pre-selected cocktails, an appetizer, salad, a choice of two entrees, and dessert, all house-made. Reservations are recommended. 
  • More information about this deal HERE

Valentine's Weekend Pop-Up (Last day!)

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at The Creative Space (1525 U St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Creative Space
  • The Creative Space is hosting a small business pop-up with treats and last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day! 
  • More information about this event HERE

Valentine's Day LOVE Fair

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Crystal Bowl Wellness Lounge (8065 Brentwood Blvd., #2 Brentwood)
  • Organized by Crystal Bowl Wellness Center
  • Celebrate love, harmony, forgiveness and self-worth with energy tools, intuitive readers and local creations.
  • More information about this event HERE

Mega Babe Vintage Valentine's Day Fair

  • 12 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Ro Sham Beaux (2413 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Ro Sham Beaux
  • Ro Sham Beaux is hosting a wine and vintage shopping fair so you can shop for anyone, including yourself.
  • More information about this event HERE

Red and White Affair

  • 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Palace Food Service and Lounge (2645 El Camino Ave., Sacramento) 
  • Organized by Afrolinner Sundaze
  • Celebrating love and the Super Bowl at Afrolinner's first day party of the year! Music by DJ Kwammaster, DJ Dennis, DJ Keyz and other guest DJs.
  • More information about this event HERE.

Valentine's Dance 2022

  • 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Life Community Church (10020 Foothills Blvd., Roseville)
  • Organized by Bridges Sacramento
  • Bridges Sacramento is celebrating Valentine's Day with a dance. This is also the finale of Bridges' Chili Bowl competition!
  • More information about this event HERE

Bolero Y Danzon, "Valentines Day" Dinner and Dance

  • 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Masonic Temple Building (1123 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Dinorah Entertainment
  • A Valentine's Day dinner, show, and dance featuring performers Bolero Y Danzon, Trio Los Dandy's, and Grupo Taino. Dance to the rhythms of the night; cha-cha, mambo, and salsa music. 
  • More information about this event HERE

Valentine’s Twilight Dinner Cruise

  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Historic Old Sacramento Waterfront (1206 Front St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by River City Queen
  • There is open-air dining on the River City Queen, and this dining cruise includes a 3-course gourmet dinner and drinks. 
  • More information HERE

Bad B------ & Beyond The Heartbreakers Ball

  • 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at Liaison Lounge (2667 Alta Arden Expressway, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Liason Lounge
  • An event hosted by Sacramento's local rapper C-yah Envy and Sacramento's #1 drag queen Mercury Rising, focused on celebrating a holiday of love.
  • More information about this event HERE

Valentine’s Eve SABBATH SUNDAYS Emo Edition

  • 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13
  • Located at The Jungle Bird (2516 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Jungle Bird
  • This Sunday night, Jungle Bird's cranking up the tunes, playing all the favorite tearjerkers, and offering up some oh-so-Emo cocktails for the evening.
  • More information about this event HERE.

