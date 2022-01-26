Sacramento votes on gradual increase of $11.5 per-month in solid waste disposal fees

To pay for a new California state requirement to collect and composed food waste, local trash fees will increase in $4 per-month increments every year until 2024.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to raise solid waste disposal fees by $3.83 per-month. It's an increase officials say is necessary to pay for the city's collection and compost of food waste under a new California requirement.

Local customers are expected to pay a total increase of $11.49 per-month by 2024 in solid waste disposal fees.

City councilmembers said during Tuesday's meeting that the amount of household waste rose by 10.9% in 2022, along with a 6.4% increase in recycling and 15.6% increase in junk tonnage.

"We're having some of the same issue with the labor shortages as other private and public sectors. Without a rate adjustment, we fall below our 90-day reserve the coming fiscal year," said Sacramento integrated waste general manager John Febbo. "With the rate adjustment and program implementation, we dip for a moment but come back up to a 90-day reserve and stabilize by 2025-26 fiscal years."

Garbage collection customers in Sacramento can expect to receive a free organic waste collection bin, along with compostable bags that can be dropped directly into the green waste bin.

What will come of the fee increase?

Prompted by Senate Bill 1383, California will now require food waste and organic materials to be separated from garbage collections and other disposal streams—costing extra labor and other resources.

The fee increase is meant to address state climate change goals; it takes into consideration that organic material emits methane when buried in landfills.

Sacramento officials say the increased organic waste composting stands to wipe out 31,000 tons of greenhouse gasses in the city annually.

Organic waste collected will then become compost for Northern California farms, and Febbo said the city may offer the compost to local residents.