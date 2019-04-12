SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Sacramento City Council postponed its vote on pedicabs riding on sidewalks and sidewalk vending until January 7, 2020.

ORIGINAL:

The number of pedicabs in Sacramento is on the rise, and so is the amount of calls the city receives from pedestrians complaining that pedicabs are taking up space riding on sidewalks, city officials said.

A rise in complaints has led city council to vote Tuesday on whether pedicabs, which have become increasingly common in midtown and downtown Sacramento during events, can ride and park on sidewalks.

According to city data, the number of permitted pedicabs in the city increased from just one in 2014 to 26 in 2019.

Pedicabs are tricycles with a two-seater hitched to the back, which is used to transport passengers short distances. City code currently considers pedicabs as bicycles, which are allowed to ride on sidewalks throughout the city.

City officials say the pedicabs, because of their size, have created issues for people who operate wheel chairs and use the sidewalks to get around.

If the city passes the ordinance, pedicab operators would also be forced to yield to pedestrians when riding through the streets.

ABC10 will update this story with the results of City Council's vote.

