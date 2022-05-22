Man hospitalized after being submerged in river for at least 15 minutes at Discovery Park

The Sacramento Fire Department said the man had been drinking and was not wearing a lifejacket when the incident happened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is in the hospital after officials say he was underwater for up to 20 minutes at Discovery Park.

The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded after getting calls of a man in the water around 6:20 p.m.

Fire officials said the man's friends pointed out where they saw him go down, and crews were able to find the man a couple of feet from where that was, roughly 10 to 15 feet from the shore. Officials said the man was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes.

He was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

