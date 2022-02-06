Sacramento City Council approves water sale for up to $5 million

The Sacramento City Council could soon be selling 3.26 billion gallons of water down stream.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the state of California is in its third year of drought, the Sacramento City Council has approved the sale of up to $5 million worth of water from the Sacramento and American Rivers.

Carlos Eliason, spokesperson for the City of Sacramento Department of Utilities, said there is about 16,500 acre feet of surface water on our rivers. The city council approved to drop the 10,000 acre feet of input, or about 3.26 billion gallons of water, and divert it to state contractors and the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

"This water transfer is a way to be able to benefit both sides. We get to reinvest in our programs as well as provide water for areas that have a little bit more water scarcity," Eliason said.

While the rest of the state is in dire need of water, the Sacramento Valley and the Central Sierra was hit hard with atmospheric rivers this water year. The biggest ones being in October and December.

Rather than using surface water, the Sacramento area will be utilizing ground water. Sacramento utilities said they hope to use funds to help with more groundwater basin infrastructure for future drought conditions.

While the sale was approved by the city council, it still has to be authorized by the California Department of Water Resources.

