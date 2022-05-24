Sacramento school staff find gun, loaded magazine in desk of 2nd grader, officials say

Officials said staff started investigating after students shared with them that a classmate brought a weapon to Edward Kemble Elementary School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say a gun and loaded magazine was found in the desk of a second grader at a Sacramento school.

According to the Sacramento City Unified School District, staff started investigating after students shared with them that a classmate brought a weapon to Edward Kemble Elementary School.

"We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today," according to information shared with Kemble families from the district.

Staff called police, who secured the weapon and launched an investigation.

The school emphasized the phrase "See something, Say something," reminding parents to tell their kids that they should tell a trusted person at the school when they see a potential threat.

