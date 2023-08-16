Sacramento widow fighting to keep home from bankruptcy—financial expert has advice

After a long-time Sacramento resident lost her husband in 2022, she's been looking at his past employment and finances to keep their home from going under.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento resident Renee Sanchez lived a comfortable life with her husband for the past 30 years, but he passed away from illness in April 2022 — leaving Sanchez to look after their long-time home.

But as the cost of living in Sacramento has increased greatly in recent years, once affordable expenses are growing out of reach.

"We were living really well during COVID-19. We had a good amount from my late mothers trust (fund), so no one worked through 2020 and 2021," Sanchez said.

Her late mother's trust went from a luxury fund to an emergency fund after her husband's passing. Soon Sanchez said she found herself registering for assistance programs and even taking a look at her husband's past employment and financial history.

"I didn't really qualify for any assistance because I still had three cars," she said. "I was getting ready to sell my house with a realtor."

That's when Sanchez said she received a gift from God. She received a check from her husband's past employer for money he had not yet claimed. She said it was enough money to keep her out of the housing market for the time being.

Towerpoint Wealth President Joseph Eschleman is a financial advisor. He said when it comes to dealing with the financials of a late partner, there should be a list made of time-sensitive priorities and documents that need to be produced.

"It's important to get multiple copies of the death certificate because financial institutions need to see those before they can do anything for the surviving spouse," Eschleman told ABC10. "The surviving spouse is what we would call the personal representative."

Other important tasks to accessing potential resources and benefits from your late spouse is keeping the last few years of tax returns — as it establishes an inventory and helps discover potentially past unknown accounts. These accounts include:

Investment accounts

Brokerage accounts

Bank accounts

"Even myself doing this for 24 years now, there are situations where we kind of turn up that account or that asset that we weren't aware of," he said.

Eschleman recommends the 2022 book "After the Death of Your Spouse: Next Financial Steps for Surviving Spouses" for people going through similar situations.

