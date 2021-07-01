'My sister was special' | Loved ones mourn woman killed in crash near family thrift store

The Ochoa family is making calls for Sacramento City leaders to consider changes to the intersection they call dangerous.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A vigil was held Thursday for a 25-year-old Sacramento woman who was killed in a car crash Monday night near Franklin Boulevard and 21st Avenue.

Carla Ochoa had just picked up her two-year-old son Noah from her family’s thrift store when she pulled out onto Franklin Boulevard and was t-boned by a pickup truck, family members told ABC10. Ochoa died in the crash, but Noah, who was also in the car, survived.

Ochoa grew up in a tight-knit Mexican-American family, and worked as a barista at Starbucks. Her family members said that her beautiful smile and original laugh still live in their memories of her. She is also being remembered as a mother who deeply loved her son and worked hard to provide for him.

“She was very sweet, understanding, caring, funny,” said Ana Ochoa, 18, the victim’s sister.

“My sister was special. Like, she left her two-year-old. He was in the accident as well. The accident that took my sister’s life,” she added.

On Thursday, more than 20 friends and family members attended the vigil for her near the scene of the crash, where the pieces of broken glass still lie from that deadly crash.

Sacramento Police have not named the driver involved nor have they said whether they suspect anything criminal happened.

Alfredo Ochoa, the victim’s father, claims the driver tried to flee the scene but was stopped by the victim’s mother. The Ochoa family is also making calls for Sacramento City leaders to consider changes to the intersection they call dangerous.

Family members want accountability for the driver they said was going too fast when he struck Carla Ochoa’s car.

