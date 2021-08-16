Sacramento woman killed in rollover crash on Business 80 late Sunday night

Crash investigators determined the woman was heading east on Business 80 when she left the road to the right and up an embankment before the car started to roll.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 28-year-old Sacramento woman was killed after being ejected from her car after crashing on Business 80 near the American River Bridge.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were called out to the scene of the crash on the eastbound side of Business 80, just north of the off-ramp to Exposition Boulevard, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Crash investigators determined the woman, who was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent, was heading east on Business 80 when, for unknown reasons, she left the road to the right and went up the embankment, causing the car to roll two times. While the vehicle was rolling, it plowed through a chain-link fence, two trees, and slammed into a power pole in a dirt field near the highway.

At some point during the crash, the woman was ejected from the car out of the driver’s side window. Her body was found to the north of where the car came to rest. She was not wearing her seatbelt, investigators said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but crash investigators say they believe speed was a factor. No other vehicles appear to have been involved and there were no other injuries or fatalities. The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of her family.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the South Sacramento CHP office at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Howard.

