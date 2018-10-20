If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Authorities are turning to the public for help finding a missing Sacramento woman.
Police say 26-year-old Candice Deanda was last seen in the 3900 block of Branch Street, a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights. They say she may be driving a gold or silver Ford Taurus with California license plate number 4ZYP071.
Deanda is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 150 pounds. A clothing description was not available.
If you know of Deanda’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
© 2018 KXTV