SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Raquel Valdes has been through quite a journey. During her sophomore year in college, she felt compelled to do more with her life. That motivation led her to join the Army.

After a few years in the service, Valdes was ready for the next chapter in her life. She decided to go to school to become a veterinarian technician, which was actually a lifetime dream of hers. But she had to endure some unfortunate circumstances to get there.

"I struggle with depression and anxiety and PTSD, among other things. Having my pets for myself is very therapeutic and [has] helped me get out of the house when I have very bad days."

Valdes' love for animals is what helped her get through the most difficult times of her life.

"Being able to care for something is rewarding," she said.

About six months ago, Valdes decided to start her own business, Pawnda Care, which provides specialized care for pets and owners. Valdes classifies herself as a "pet nanny."

She also has plans for what she wants Pawnda Care to manifest into.

"I want to be able to provide a safe space for at-risk youth to be able to come and have community service hours. It's very therapeutic to be with animals, [as opposed to] cleaning garbage. I'm hoping I can set that up somehow."

