Sacramento women help lead the charge to get the unhoused water during extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, California — Advocates for those experiencing homelessness in Sacramento have been spending the past several days work to help unhoused people stay hydrated and cool.

During the hottest stretch of days so far this year, help can be found in the form of water and water bottles.

"It's miserable even if you are indoors and you don't have air conditioning, so to be outdoors with absolutely nothing, it's not just uncomfortable, it's unsafe," said Samantha Corbin, one of the women leading the charge.

Corbin and Alicia Lewis are friends, business owners and advocates for those who are unhoused.

"We originally put out a call to action for folks to help support getting water in general, gallon jugs, cases, water bottles that we could pass out and a number of folks we work with reached out and said they'd love to support this but if we are going to fund 3,000 water bottles and a couple thousand gallons of water, is there anyway we can do it a little more sustainable so folks have something they can reuse?" Corbin said.

This call to action was met with enthusiasm to help.

Volunteers helped drop off gallons of water, bottles and reusable water bottles to people who need it most.

"I think [it was] eye-opening that even when the city is opening cooling centers finally, it's still miserable when it's 98, 99, when people have been exposed to the heat for a long time. We dropped out 170 gallons of water and going out by the levee, it was gone immediately," Lewis said.

