SACRAMENTO, Calif. — See you later, alligator! Big changes are coming to the Sacramento Zoo in the form of a new alligator exhibit, set to be inhabited by six toothy gators come springtime.

The facilities team at Sac Zoo has been hard at work transforming what was formally a waterfowl exhibit filled with ducks and geese into a playful and exciting exhibit for the reptilian newcomers.

"If you've visited us here at the Sacramento Zoo recently, you may have noticed a lot of work being done around the front of the zoo," said Melissa McCartney, senior manager of animal care, in an announcement about the new exhibit. "That's because we're expecting some exciting changes in 2020 with the addition of American alligators to our front lake exhibit."

According to McCartney, the renovations have been extensive. Since alligators naturally live in wetland areas, the facilities team has been focused on making the habitat just right for the comfort of the animals. The Sac Zoo crew are also working hard to bring a unique experience to viewers and alligator aficionados.

"This has included adding in tons of dirt to help us level out and create exciting spaces for them to swim, for them to bask, for us to feed them, and to allow for viewing opportunities where guests can get eye-to-eye with our gators," McCartney said.

The American alligators will be located close to the front of the zoo, allowing viewers a peek at these gigantic reptiles early in their tour of the park.

The American alligator, also known as the "common alligator," is native to the Southeastern United States. Males measure up to 15 feet in length and can weigh up to 999 lbs., so while we don't know exactly what these new alligators will look like, we can expect some big boys in the habitat this spring.

While you wait for the gators to arrive, Sac Zoo has many other fun and unique features to check out. Take a prehistoric trip to the zoo through February and see the dinosaurs! Or engage in a close encounter with many of the animals at the zoo during some of the many daily events. Check back in spring for more gator news!

