Sacramento Zoo six-banded armadillo 'Josephine' escaped, now missing

Thursday, Sacramento Zoo officials reported an armadillo escaped from the zoo’s Interpretive Center, but say it poses no physical threat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo reports a six-branded armadillo is on the loose after escaping from one of the zoo's centers Thursday morning.

Extensive searches of the surrounding area and park failed to materialize anything, and now zoo officials are asking the public for assistance.

The animal, described as 18 inches tall and 12 pounds, poses no threat to humans, dogs or cats, zoo officials say, and is accustomed to being around people.

Six-banded armadillos are native to the grasslands of South America and can be active during the day or night. They are excellent diggers and will readily shelter underground.

"The Sacramento Zoo’s first priority is the well-being and safe return of this animal. The zoo is seeking the public’s help in locating her. If you see, or think you see the missing animal, please contact the Sacramento Zoo at (916) 808-1952," the zoo said in a news release.