SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo opened a new animal enclosure on February 15 to house the rare African Okapi.

Okapis are only found in one country on Earth: The Democratic Republic of Congo. Very few of the elusive African animal ever make it to zoological institutions in the United States. And the Sacramento Zoo is the only place in Northern California where visitors can see them.

The large animal looks like a combination of a horse, zebra, and giraffe, and its unique markings make it easier for it to hide in the wild. Okapis are the closest living relatives to Giraffe.

In honor of the Okapis' striped legs, visitors who come to the Sacramento Zoo this weekend wearing striped clothing will receive $1 off of general admission prices.

