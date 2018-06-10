Throughout history, people have maintained zoos of various description.

The modern zoo is likely to value the welfare of the animals involved over the amusement of its visitors. That's the Sacramento Zoo's priority.

“Far more than a zoological park, the Sacramento Zoo is a non-profit organization devoted to saving species around the world,” according to the zoo blog.

Sac Zoo is looking to relocate and expand, "to meet the evolving standards of animal care, conservation and education required to be a viable and accredited zoological facility," according to the zoo blog.

Housing rare and endangered species in conditions as close as possible to their native habitats is Sac Zoo’s stated goal in relocating to a larger space. But how that space would be designed hasn't been determined.

"We are in the very beginning stages of site and design exploration," said zoo spokesperson Laurel Vincent. "The logistics themselves aren't as imperative as their overall need in general. In other words, the location and design are second to the fact that it just needs to happen. Period."

These are the types of zoos to be found in the United States, according to National Geographic:

Urban and suburban zoos

Urban zoos are found in cities, as their name suggests, and are often house animals in small, cramped enclosures. Being hemmed in by development, expansion is difficult or impossible. Urban zoos, considered cruel by animal welfare advocates, are more common in Europe.

Suburban zoos tend to be sprawling, open-range parks outside cities, with more acreage to provide animals with more natural habitats in which to roam. One example of a suburban zoo is the San Diego Zoo, whose 100 acres house more than 4,000 animals. It is the largest zoo in the United States.

Safari parks

Safari parks are larger than open-range zoos where non-native wildlife roam free within a large enclosure and visitors tour in cars or buses.

Game reserves

Game reserves protect native species in their natural habitats. Animals roam free, living and reproducing at natural rates. Some reserves allow traditional hunting safaris, while others limit visitors to shooting photos.

Petting zoos

Petting zoos allow children to pet, feed and interact with gentle domestic animals like sheep, goats, donkeys and rabbits.

