Sacramento Zoo in negotiations to relocate to Elk Grove

Zoo officials have been looking at potential sites to relocate the 14.7-acre zoo for nearly four years with no resolution.

ELK GROVE, Calif — The Sacramento Zoological Society has entered into negotiations with the city of Elk Grove to discuss potentially relocating and expanding the zoo.

According to the press release, if negotiations are successful, the new zoo would be located on undeveloped land in south Elk Grove in the Kammerer Urban Design Study Area

“Elk Grove is well-positioned to provide space and support for a new zoo that will be a major attraction for visitors throughout the Sacramento region and northern California,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen in a statement.

The site in Elk Grove is about a 60-acre portion of a 98-acre parcel of land. The zoo has been exploring possible relocation sites for nearly four years in Sacramento.

Zoo officials have said in the past that its outdated enclosures would need to expand to meet updated standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. However, the current zoo cannot expand beyond its 14.7 acres because it's landlocked.

With an eye toward building a larger, more modern zoo, improving animal care & habitats, visitor experience, & amenities, the Sac Zoological Society & City of Elk Grove entered into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement to evaluate relocating to Elk Grove: https://t.co/ZwyfMZ90wd pic.twitter.com/fjdWcK3067 — Sacramento Zoo (@SacramentoZoo) September 23, 2021

Throughout the search for a new location, animal habitats have continued to age and according to the Sacramento Zoo, "accreditation is increasingly at risk," so it is "critical that the zoo find a new home as soon as possible."

During the next six months, the two organizations will discuss an agreement for the construction of the new zoo.

“Our first priority is always doing what is best for the animals,” Zoological Society Board President Elizabeth Stallard said in a statement. “That commitment is driving this opportunity to provide the zoo’s animals with exceptional care in a larger, more modern facility that can better meet their needs and, in turn, inspire and connect more people with the natural world. We are delighted that the Zoological Society and Elk Grove share a vision for what a new zoo could mean for our region."

The Sacramento zoo has been in Land Park for 94 years.

