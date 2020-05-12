Sacramento to decide if zoo will move to Natomas on Tuesday

Sacramento City staff prefer land at North Natomas Regional Park as a new location for the zoo.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento City Council plans to hear a presentation about the location of the zoo on Tuesday. The city staff recommends the council move forward on the city's land in North Natomas Regional Park.

The city staff looked at four locations to expand the zoo:

North Natomas Regional Park

Sleep Train Arena - North

Bing Maloney Golf Course

William Land Park

Both Natomas locations have more hotel beds and are closer to the airport making it easier should visiting individuals or families who want to visit the zoo on their trip.

Between the two Natomas locations, the North Natomas regional park is a more preferred location because the city staff said there is more opportunity near the park. There is developable land near the park that could house an MLS practice field.

The Sleep Train Arena location could get funding easier than the North Natomas Regional Park location. However, the developable land around the proposed location will most likely house commercial building's leaving less opportunity for growth.

Overall, the project is estimated to cost $132 million. The city said after approving the site, the city would work to secure funding for the new location which could take three to five years.

Building a new zoo could result in overall annual earnings up to $17.6 million and up to 456 new jobs.

The zoo has been at its William Land Park location since 1927 and has been 14.3 acres since its last update in 1960. With the new update to the zoo, the acreage would be closer to 50 acres with 10 additional parking acres. The city did not provide an estimated year when the new zoo could be completed.

The city found that it wouldn't be feasible to expand the current William Land Park location because the expansion would result in the loss of neighboring ballfields and wouldn't provide the zoo's dedicated parking. The expansion of the current location also wouldn't bring in many new animals according to the city.

The Bing Maloney Golf Course could serve as a backup location if both Natomas locations don't work. However, the city would lose the golf course. The golf course is also being considered as a location for MLS practice fields.

