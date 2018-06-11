Could the old home of the Sacramento Kings become the new home of the Sacramento Zoo?

Sacramento Zoo Executive Director and CEO Jason Jacobs told ABC10 he is exploring the idea of moving the zoo from its longtime Land Park location to the Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.

Below is a brief discussion with zoo officials about the latest developments.

Q: Could they modernize the zoo to better accommodate the animals?

A: "The answer is they could. However, it would cost the same amount of money as relocating to a bigger better place. To meet the standards of animal care, conservation and education required to be a viable and accredited zoological facility, the zoo must consider relocation to thrive as a modern, accredited facility that can meet the evolving standards of animal care."

Q: What happens next?

A: "The zoo is in the beginning stages of exploration. Ultimately, while our commitment to saving species around the world is strong, our ability to directly contribute to species conservation through important breeding programs remains limited to our current footprint. Space constraints limit educational opportunities and conservation messaging with the number of endangered species we are currently able to care for. These experiences with animals that guests might never see in the wild are extremely important to fostering a connection to wildlife and ultimately to saving species."

Q: How much would the move cost?

A: "There are many unknowns in the initial planning and exploration phase but we project being able to open on day one for $120-150 million. When comparing this cost with that of the renovation to the Land Park location it would be parallel. A new modern zoo, with more space and better infrastructure, would enable us to do more to meet our mission and become a truly world-class zoo. Leasing or buying of any property has not been discussed at this point and the zoo has not been a part of any negations of the sort."

Q: Other locations being looked at?

A: "Over the past decade, the zoo has looked at a variety of locations including Sleep Train Arena, Cal Expo Sutter’s Landing and others. The former Sleep Train Arena site would be an ideal location for the future Sacramento Zoo, but any piece of land with this type of access, acreage and geography might also be sufficient to meet and fulfill this zoo’s long-term mission."

Q: What would be the benefits of relocating to the Sleep Train Arena?

A: "The benefits to the move and potential location would not only benefit the zoo but the community as a whole. The location, being off the I-5 corridor, would be accessible to both local and visiting guests. The proximity to the airport would allow us to better fulfill our plan to be a destination zoo. Local businesses would thrive from the increased visitors to the area both local and those traveling. The parking would be sufficient to reach more guests and better fulfill our mission by reaching at least twice our current annual visitorship of approximately 500,000."

Q: By when would the zoo relocate?

A: "Our goal is to open by 2027, our centennial year. If residents in the District 1 area have question or concerns regarding the potential move of the zoo to the Sleep Train Arena grounds, they are welcome to call Councilmember Angelique Ashby office."

© 2018 KXTV