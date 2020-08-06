Sacramento Zoo to reopen next week. This time, they really mean it.

The zoo announced on Facebook Monday that it'll open June 15 and will begin selling timed tickets this Wednesday for entry into the park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — They were going to open, then they weren't and now they are again — this time it's for real. Next week, after months of being closed due to coronavirus concerns, the Sacramento Zoo is reopening to the public — with modifications, of course.

The zoo announced on Facebook Monday that it'll open June 15 and will begin selling timed tickets this Wednesday for entry into the park, which is mandatory under new guidelines. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Last month, zoo officials announced that the park would reopen June 1 after it looked like they would get approval from the county to do so. But hours after their May 18 announcement, the zoo rescinded its plans.

Officials did not say why the county decided the zoo could not open at the time.

In addition to having zoo guests maintaining six feet distance, zoo officials said the plan to post signs around the park to encourage attendees to practice social distancing. Visitors who are older than 2 would have been required to wear a face mask before entering the zoo.

We caught Butternut scouting the best spot to hang with the giraffes as we get ready to OPEN!🦒 That’s right—we’re officially opening back up in ONE WEEK on June 15th and this time we really mean it! 😉🎉 As a reminder, we will be implementing some specific protocols to ensure the safety of zoo guests, staff and animals. 🎟 Timed tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, June 10th at NOON. All zoo visitors (members included) must reserve timed tickets online prior to entry. No tickets will be sold at the gate! 🐾 Please visit our Plan Your Visit page for complete information. We can't wait to welcome you back soon! | https://www.saczoo.org/visit/plan-your-visit/ #SacramentoZoo Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Monday, June 8, 2020

