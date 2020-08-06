Sacramento Zoo to reopen Monday. Here's what to expect

SACRAMENTO, Calif — They were going to open, then they weren't and now they are again — this time it's for real. Next week, after months of being closed due to coronavirus concerns, the Sacramento Zoo is reopening to the public — with modifications, of course.
The zoo announced on Facebook Monday that it'll open June 15 and will begin selling timed tickets this Wednesday for entry into the park, which is mandatory under new guidelines. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Last month, zoo officials announced that the park would reopen June 1 after it looked like they would get approval from the county to do so. But hours after their May 18 announcement, the zoo rescinded its plans.
Officials did not say why the county decided the zoo could not open at the time.
In addition to having zoo guests maintaining six feet distance, zoo officials said the plan to post signs around the park to encourage attendees to practice social distancing. Visitors who are older than 2 would have been required to wear a face mask before entering the zoo.
