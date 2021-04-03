x
Sacramento Zoo's oldest mammal, a male chimp, passes away

Joey, a male chimpanzee, passed away on Sunday, May 30. He was 57 years old.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the Sacramento Zoo's eldest residents has passed away. 

In a post on Instagram, the zoo announced Joey, a male chimpanzee, passed away on Sunday, May 30. He was 57 years old, which the zoo pointed out on social media "far exceeded the mean life expectancy of 32.5 years for a male chimpanzee in human-care."

Joey wasn't just one of the oldest at the Sacramento Zoo, but nationwide, too. Out of all the chimpanzees cared for by the Association of Zoo & Aquarium (AZA) professionals, Joey was one of the four oldest. 

"As the oldest mammal at Sacramento Zoo, his long life was a testament to the excellent care he received from generations of zookeepers and U.C. Davis veterinarians," the Instagram post said. 

