2020 Sacramento Pride Fest goes virtual: events, workshops, and more

Though all in-person mass gatherings have been cancelled due to coronavirus, Sacramento's Pride community is as strong as ever.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Though COVID-19 threw a wrench into the annual Pride Parade and all in-person mass gatherings, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center is still hosting virtual events to celebrate 2020 Pride.

“This was not an easy decision, as events like Pride and Q-Prom provide safe and affirming spaces that demonstrate the value of inclusion and celebrate progress toward equity and social justice," said David Heitstuman, CEO of the Center in a statement.

But Heitstuman went on to point out that the community's health is of "paramount importance," especially for the "most marginalized in our community including queer and transgender Black folks, LGBTQ elders, those living with HIV, cancer, or immunodeficiencies who are at increased risk.”

Sacramento Pride is a tradition that has taken place for more than 40 years, and though 2020 will have a different kind of lineup, the celebratory spirit will be as fierce as ever.

Sacramento Pride kicks off Sat., June 20 with pre-pride events, and continues all week long until June 28, when Sacramento's main events will be in full swing.

Here is Sacramento LGBT Community Center's full line-up of events, workshops, and more:

Saturday 6/20

Mimosa Queens (pre-pride party)

Sip some mimosas and watch as brunching queens and kings share their stories and discuss how to support their professions and places of work, which have served as community gathering spots for members since the inception of the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

DJ Music (pre-pride party)

Join the pre-pride after party with a live DJ set. Enjoy top LGBTQ+ hits of today.

Sunday 6/21

Good Vibes

Queer motivational speakers and faith leaders bring positive words to the homes of people across the region, with a non-denominational message for people seeking essential community bonds.

Pride Week Kick-Off

Sacramento is PROUD. Check out the faces of the community sharing their stories, experiences, and passions.

Keeping Healthy

Join Center staff and friends as Gilead for a quick bit on how to stay in tip-top health.

Pride OUT your home! Part I

Get tips from a local queer interior designer on how to showcase pride from your homes.

Monday 6/22

Body Positive and Groovin’ Workout

Join the featured workout class that's body-positive and fun for viewers to stay active wherever they are.

Activist & Drag Queen Story-time

A trans activist and drag performer read a chapter from their books and host a review and discussion.

Tuesday 6/23

A Queer Investment

Join USBank and a drag performer for a workshop on financial planning and taking advantage of current resources during times of crisis.

Rainbow Yoga

At 10 a.m., local queer yogi teaches introductory poses for any level. Get limber!

The Time is NOW

Join a workshop on activism, demonstration, organizing, and ways to represent the diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Wednesday 6/24

Mindful Meditations

Come to peace with a guided meditation to center your thoughts and feelings with our friends at Kaiser.

Queer Voices

Queer Voices performance hosted by Center staff.

Art Night!

Join Center youth residents as they introduce their works of art and join a featured Wide Open Walls artist as they "pride out" our garage door. Enter for a chance to win a one of a kind piece by the youth that you support! Follow up with a pride-themed piece by David Garibaldi.

Thursday 6/25

Get read! With Astrology

Learn about your signs, check out you compatible partners, and witness one of our queens being read by a local queer astrologer.

Lavender Graduation

A ceremony to give queer graduates an opportunity to "walk" and celebrate their graduation with their loved ones. A famous performer will greet and congratulate the cohort.

Make-up Tutorial

Join community members for an exclusive make-up tutorial and word on the latest trends.

Friday 6/26

Pride Wear

Check out pride outfits from around town.

Art & History Timeline

Experience an artistic walkthrough of LGBTQ+ timeline and the history of HIV and Aids, highlighting how the past and present systems of oppression the LGBTQ+ community faces and continues to fight against.

Pride OUT your home Part II

Check out the spirit across the region.

Saturday 6/27

Global Virtual Pride

A 24-hour virtual Pride event, hosted by InterPride.

Sunday 6/28 (MAIN EVENTS)

SacPride March and Fest

Hear from elected officials. Meet the Grand Marshals! Live your pride with the thousands of others who will be featured in this compilation.

The gayest trivia ever

Join Center Boardmember Patrick Harbison and Lavender Heights' Chris at the Depot for the queerest trivia night ever. Enter for a chance to win the grand prize!

