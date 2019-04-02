SACRAMENTO, Calif — Love is definitely in the air this month, but the weekend before Valentine's Day will have people craving bacon.

The Sacramento Bacon Fest has been going strong for the past eight years and this year, there are at least 10 main events to keep an eye out for during bacon-mania. Brian Guido, the founder of Bacon Fest, said that there are also some restaurants that provide bacon-inspired items during Bacon Fest.

"There are just too many to keep track of," Guido said. "It's ever-changing."

Two known restaurants with special items are Selland's with bacon paella and Tank House with cheesy bacon tots.

Guido began Bacon Fest to highlight restaurants that use the entire animal and emphasize using locally sourced ingredients for their dishes. He added that they will have some return events like the Kevin Bacon Soundtrack Tribute Show and they will have two new events like the Bacon Fest Luau at Empress Tavern.

Below is a list of all the official events for Bacon Fest:

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6

Where: Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse, 1322 V St., Sacramento, CA 95818

Cost: $30

The kick-off event is to include four chefs who use half a pig to make specialty pork-inspired dishes. There will also be the release of Urban Roots' Saison du Poc which is a Belgian-style beer. With the purchase of a ticket, guests get five small bites and a pint of the Saison du Porc.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7

Where: Two Rivers Cider Company, 4311 Attawa Ave., Sacramento, CA 95822

Cost: Free for entry

The skee ball tournament returns for another Bacon Fest. The winner of the tournament will win two tickets to the sold-out Chef's Challenge Final event which happens on Sunday, Feb 10. Two Rivers Cider is also planning on having cider and food specials all night.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8

Where: 904 15th St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Cost: $8

Take a break from eating bacon to enjoy local bands performing songs from Kevin Bacon's career as a film star. There will be songs from Footloose, Animal House, Diner and more performed by Dyana and The Cherry Kings, Danny Morris and the California Stars, The Roa Brothers Band, The Kentucky Trust Fund, The Brangs and Kally O'Mally.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8

Where: Alaro Craft Brewery, 2004 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA 95811

Cost: Free for entry, food and drink costs ranging from $5 to $30

This happy hour is set to include several bacon-inspired dishes. This event is also to be the release of Alaro's special beer Tocino which is an Amber Ale, made in honor of Sacramento Bacon Fest. Alaro representatives said that they are expecting a large crowd.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Bike Dog Broadway, 915 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Cost: $10

For $10 people at Bike Dog can get a bacon waffle with two slices of bacon. There are no tickets needed for the breakfast and the waffles will be served while supplies last.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Empress Tavern, 1013 K St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Cost: $21.99 + drinks

The Empress Tavern is taking Bacon Fest tropical with Tiki drinks and an all-you-can-eat Hawaiian buffet.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co., 1630 S St., Sacramento, CA 95811

Cost: $11 to $30

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co. is to have a bacon-packed brunch with items like bacon-wrapped flank steak and pork belly toast.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 from

Where: Pangea Beir Cafe 2743 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818

Cost: $11 to $30

Pangea is celebrating Bacon Fest with a Bacon Suicide IPA and bacon-inspired foods.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Where: Canon, 1719 34th St., Sacramento, CA 95816

Cost: $31 to $60

For a more high-end bacon-inspired brunch, Canon is here to fill that need.

The bacon cooking challenge is sold out. The event sold out in the middle of December.

Guido said that he does plan on having Bacon Fest 9 and that he puts out the tickets for this event in November. He said that the fastest the event sold out was 45 minutes after posting it.

