Sacramento's Black Chamber of Commerce Board sounds alarm as county returns to purple tier

Sacramento's Black Chamber of Commerce Board President Azizza Davis Goines said her concern is some businesses will not operate outside due to weather.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento's Black Chamber of Commerce Board President Azizza Davis Goines is sounding the alarm about the state of local businesses as the county plans to return to the most restrictive "purple tier" of the state's COVID-19 plan.

"[Local businesses] are struggling," Goines said. "They have been struggling all year long, and just at a time when they were getting a little bit more comfortable with the fact they could be hanging around, this happens."

Sacramento County will return to the purple tier on Friday, which means coronavirus cases are so widespread, most businesses are only allowed to operate outdoors. Other places would have to shut down altogether.

"Our concerns are great with the weather changing and people not being able to work outside as they have been," Goines said.

Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris reacted to a voluntary online poll conducted in August that showed 68% of local businesses to reduce hours or shut down during the pandemic. The poll also found that 4% said they had no intention of reopening.

"It's pretty dire news quite frankly," Harris said in August.

As coronavirus numbers are surging again, and Sacramento County sees a new round of restrictions, the city of Sacramento approved a $100,000 grant to the Black Chamber of Commerce.

"The chamber continues to do what we can to try to help (businesses) stay open and to try to find those resources," Goines said.

For more information, call 916-231-0416 or email info@sacblackchamber.org.

