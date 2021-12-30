Sacramento's upcoming Dine Downtown gives foodies a 'reason to get out and try something new'

The 17th annual Dine Downtown kicks off on Friday, Jan. 7, and includes nearly 30 restaurants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurants across the Farm to Fork Capital are eager to welcome foodies into their businesses during Downtown Sacramento's 17th annual Dine Downtown.

The event takes place from Jan. 7 through Jan. 17, 2022. This year, there are nearly 30 restaurants participating, offering guests three-course meals from three different price points: $25, $45, and $45.

As the pandemic has hit Sacramento restaurants, many businesses are looking forward to receiving community support during this event. Hawks Public House, one of the restaurants participating in Dine Downtown, saw business come back after COVID-19, but worries about sustaining business levels in the coming months as coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

Hawks Public House is hopeful Dine Downtown will bring business back into their restaurant and remind guests to feel confident that they have the necessary tools to experience the city of Sacramento while remaining safe.

"Dine Downtown has proven to be successful in past years and has definitely introduced new guests to our restaurant," Hawks Public House's co-owner Molly Hawks said.

Hawks said her restaurant always says yes to opportunities like Dine Downtown as these types of events help build the foodie scene in Sacramento.

"Programs like Dine Downtown give guests a reason to get out and try something new," Hawks said.

Dine Downtown asks all customers attending the event to follow CDC guidelines by:

Wearing a mask in public

Maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from those not in their group

Staying home if sick or exhibiting fever, cough, respiratory symptoms or shortness of breath

Guests not able to attend Dine Downtown this year can still show their support by purchasing Shop 916, an e-gift-card accepted at a number of restaurants downtown.

