Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival announces live music lineup

The Record Company, White Reaper and Meg Myers are a few of the artists that will take the stage September as live music returns along Sacramento's Capitol Mall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival has announced the return of live music to Capitol Mall this fall.

The 2021 iteration of the Farm-to-Fork Festival is set to be headlined by The Record Company, White Reaper and Meg Myers. They'll be joined by a additional artists on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returns this year not just with live music, but also with its traditional food, wine, beer, and chef demonstrations.

Along with the previously named acts, Sacramento singer and songwriter Tré Burt is also scheduled to perform.

Click here for the full lineup and set times.

#Sacramento, live music returns to the Capitol Mall this September! 🎶🎸



Here’s your Farm to Fork Festival lineup ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5joHz1htaY — Visit Sacramento (@VisitSacramento) July 9, 2021

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10