Sacramento restaurants, Gunther's and Pangaea, build outdoor dining

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Sacramento County continues to battle with rises in coronavirus cases, forcing restaurants and other businesses to close indoor services for the second time in months, two neighboring restaurants are adapting.

Gunther's Ice Cream, a Sacramento staple located on the border of Oak Park and Curtis Park, and its neighbor Pangaea, have teamed up to create outdoor dining for patrons trying get ice cream and beer.

Marlena Klopp, owner of the 80-year-old ice cream parlor, gives the credit to Pangaea owner Rob Archie for coming up with the idea to block off a section of Franklin Boulevard and 3rd Avenue to set up a massive tent to serve the guest.

"We paid for the permit, and then the tent is definitely a cost," Klopp said, explaining the process of setting up shop outside. "The barricades we had to put them up to block off the street,” Klopp said.

The tent takes away six parking spots, but seats up to 55 people. Both Pangaea and Gunther's plan to keep the outdoor patio option until at least the end of the summer.

"We are thinking two months, or even beyond that so as long as COVID is here," Klopp said.

Anu Arora and her husband were thrilled to see the giant tent when coming into Sacramento for a doctor’s appointment. Because of her husband's health, Arora said they avoid doing outdoor dining, and were only stopping by Gunther's to pick up ice cream.

"I noticed that they are not accepting cash," Arora said. "Which is good. They are only expecting credit card."

Arora said the benches being six feet apart made her and her husband feel safe to enjoy their ice cream without any fear of getting sick.

It gave them a sense of normalcy.

