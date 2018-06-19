At Opening Doors in Sacramento, keeping families safe and together is priority.

"I think what people don't really understand is there are other ways for the children not to be separated," said Gina Manciati, the managing attorney of Opening Doors.

Manciati said what's happening at the border is not the only way to handle families seeking asylum, because they are in fear for their families lives.

"The difference we are seeing now, and what's causing all these families separations, is that the new policy is to criminally prosecute the parents bringing the children in," Manciati said.

Manciati highlights the origin of what is happening is a policy, not a law.

"I think it needs to be clarified that the law doesn't require that children be separated from their parents," she emphasized. "This administration has chosen to go with, you know, putting the parents in jail where children are not allowed to be."

She said the government could place parents on bond to avoid separation.

"Instead of bonding parents out, so they could be reunited with kids, they are choosing to go with putting parents in criminal proceedings and detaining them in prison," Manciati explained.

The process of seeking asylum isn't always smooth, but it's a right.

"What we are seeing right now is more of a deterrence for people to do that. So if you don't come in directly at the border, and you try and come in illegally without presenting yourself at a port of entry, you are being placed into detention," she said.

For the people who come directly to the border to request asylum, Manciati says many are being turned away.

"Some people do end up going back, but those who are trying to wait are trying to do it the right way and we are keeping them from doing it," she said.

Opening Doors is watching closely what's happening on the border. They also plan to provide legal services to children and families who want to come to California.



