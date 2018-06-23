Summer is officially here, and while some of us can limit our exposure to the heat, those who work outdoors are stuck fighting it.

Firefighters, road workers, landscapers, and even some cooks have to spend long hours in the sun, sometimes triple-digit temperatures. So how do they do it?

A number of Sacramento area workers say it’s all about finding shade when they can, drinking lots of water, and taking breaks. A lot of crews also start in the early morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Cal Trans officials say their maintenance crews work four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days.

