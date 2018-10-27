This week will bring a big honor for some of Sacramento’s most innovative people and companies. The winners of the 3rd Annual Sacramento Region Innovation Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 1.

There were almost 100 nominees for the honors, over eight categories. They include everything from manufacturing to government to medical advancements to sustainability.

A special “Innovation of the Year” award will go to Wide Open Walls. 2018 marked the third year for the Sacramento arts and mural festival. The festival Is known for bringing in artists from all over the world to paint murals around the city.

If you are interested in attending the awards luncheon, you can find more information at Sacramentoinnovationawards.com.

Awards Luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 1

11:30 am-1:30 pm

Hilton Sacramento Arden West

Tickets: $80

