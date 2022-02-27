Sacramento's Ukrainian communities continue to pray and rally for war to end

Millions of Ukrainians are still holding onto hope that there might be a peaceful resolution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Calls for peace in Ukraine echoed throughout the Sacramento region as many in the Ukrainian community try to weather an extremely difficult time.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

On Sunday, an anti-war car rally took place at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights in support of Ukraine. After getting a safety briefing, people revved up their engines and drove off in an organized fashion down Sunrise Boulevard all the way to Interstate 80. It was all in an effort to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Several people say the situation in their home country is inhumane and sickening.

"We're with you Ukraine," said Sergey Artishuk, who is originally from Ukraine.

Artishuk has been in Sacramento for around 30 years. He says it's empowering to be participating in this rally, but he can't stop worrying about the people in his home country. He said his own family members were able to seek refuge during the crisis.

"They're in Poland right now, so they're safe on un-bordered territory with Ukraine and Poland, so we're okay with them over there," he said.

Vyacheslav Stolyarchuk has been in Sacramento for 20 years. His parents and cousins and many other family members are in Ukraine sheltering in place.

"Everybody's afraid because you never know when the missiles are gonna hit, and my cousins are heading out to the front lines right now. My brother, who lives in Missouri, is thinking of going to help evacuate people and bring them humanitarian help," Stolyarchuk said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert as Ukraine agreed to talks with Russian officials. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian and Ukrainian delegations could meet at the Belarus and Ukraine border for negotiations, but did not believe there would be a tangible outcome..

"It's sad. It's really sad that this is happening, but there is no people at fault. It's the politics and the government who created this chaos," Stolyarchuk said.

However, Artishuk and Stolyarchuk, along with millions of Ukrainians, are still holding onto hope that there might be a peaceful resolution.

"I hope, I hope. If it's gonna happen or not, we'll see," Stolyarchuk said.

