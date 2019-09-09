SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SacRT is launching a newly redesigned bus network on Sunday. This is the first time they've made major changes in 30 years, and to celebrate they're also offering free rides across the SacRT network Sunday through Wednesday.

Rain or shine, Jasmine Runfal relies on the SacRT system.

"I used it to get to work and I don't have a car, so having the light rail accessible seven days a week is really helpful," Runfal said.

Before Sunday, Sept. 8, 70 percent of bus routes in Sacramento were not running seven days a week.

"What we're hoping for is people can really build their lives around this bus network. Our previous bus network, they weren't able to do that because we didn't have late-night service on all of our routes and we didn't have weekend service on all of our routes. And now today, they can do that," said SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.

The massive bus route overhaul includes 27 regular routes and 15 peak hour routes, all of which, except for one, will now have seven days a week service. More routes have extended hours until 10 p.m. and more buses will be coming every 15 minutes to ease up congestion at busier stops.

"So far, I'm kind of excited about it, because I hope that they run a lot more on weekends and later at night," Savannah Wright, a Rancho Cordova resident said.

"Actually, I do think they're good because they're like extending the time because people work later and it's better for people to have a way home," Markeisha Barksdale, a SacRT rider said.

SacRT spent the past year hearing from riders, potential riders, business owners and other stakeholders to create the new system.

"We had so many buses that were driving around empty, that's a lot of money and a lot of congestion to drive a bus with nobody on it," Gonzalez said.

To celebrate this milestone and encourage the community to at least try riding the bus or light rail, all rides are free through Wednesday. It was something Wright was taking full advantage of on Sunday.

"I'm excited for the reduced fares too. Sometimes it gets pretty pricey," Wright said.

And starting in October, all students from elementary to high school can ride for free, too.

"That's big because I know a lot of parents struggle with getting their kids to school on time...and now we have the light rail and the bus and parents don't have to stress about that part anymore," Runfal said.

Routes in the south part of Sacramento are going to be seeing the most changes. Riders are encouraged to check their stops on the SacRT website before the morning commute.

