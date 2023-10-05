SacRT offering free rides to AAPI Night Market at Capitol Mall Friday

Bus routes and Light Rail trains to and from the AAPI Night Market are free for riders who present a Free Ride Flyer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SacRT officials recently announced free bus and Light Rail train rides for residents wanting to visit the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night Market Friday evening.

The market opens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features special performances, local foods and vendors.

Free rides to and from the market were offered by SacRT with the help of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce.

Night market visitors simply need to print or screenshot the Free Ride Flyer and present it to the bus driver, or to a fare inspector if boarding the Light Rail.

Rides from 4 p.m. until the end of service include:

7th & Capitol Station

To Folsom - 10:24 p.m.

To Sunrise - 10:54 p.m.

To Cosumnes River College - 11:16 p.m.

The last Light Rail train leaves 8th & Capitol Station to Watt/1-80 at 12:30 a.m.

