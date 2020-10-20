SacRT offering free rides to vote centers, ballot drop boxes across Sacramento region

The rides will be offered on October 24 and Election Day on November 3.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is offering free rides to vote centers and ballot drop boxes across Sacramento on the first day of early voting, Saturday, Oct. 24, and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

SacRT is partnering with Sacramento County and the Sacramento Kings to get community members to help "Drive the Vote" according to a press release.

“We hope that Sacramento area voters take advantage of early voting and choose to take transit to help cast their ballot," Henry Li, SacRT General Manager and CEO, said in a press release.

The free rides are offered on all bus, light rail, SmaRT Ride and SacRT GO Paratransit Services during the first day of early voting and on Election Day.

"Transportation should not be a barrier to casting your vote and we are thrilled to partner with SacRT and the County to provide this critical service at no cost to all Sacramento residents,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said.

To take advantage of the free rides to the polls and ballot boxes, all residents have to do is screenshot the SacRT Free Ride Flyer. Only one flyer is needed per group of riders.

