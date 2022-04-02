'It all started on a bus' | SacRT offers free bus rides all day Friday in honor of Rosa Parks Day

SacRT is reserving a seat for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on every fixed-route bus on her birthday, February 4.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday, Feb. 4, marks Rosa Parks Day, a holiday in honor of the civil rights' leader Rosa Parks on her birthday and her contributions to US history.

SacRT is celebrating her life and legacy by offering free rides, with a free ride flyer, on all of their fixed-route buses. This opportunity allows riders to learn more about Rosa Parks as SacRT placed a special sign on seats, which gives people some background about what she did in the civil rights movement.

To ride free, all you need to do is print or screenshot on your smartphone the free ride flyer that’s available on their website at sacrt.com and show it to the driver when you hop on the bus.

"It gives people a little background about the work she did in the civil rights movement and really the great work that she did and really that it all started on a bus," Jessica Gonzalez, a spokesperson for SacRT said.

HONORING ROSA PARKS: Today, in honor of Rosa Parks Day, on her birthday, Sacramento Regional Transit District is honoring her life and legacy by offering free rides to everyone all day and by also reserving a seat for her on every fixed-route bus. ❤️ @ABC10 @RideSacRT pic.twitter.com/VqlPYHo7iL — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) February 4, 2022

Parks helped spark the civil rights movement after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955. SacRT says honoring her legacy during Black History Month is a priority for them every year.

"Honoring Rosa Parks is a great way to build awareness for the significant role that transit also played in the civil rights movement so we like to take as many opportunities as we can to promote that," Gonzalez said.

