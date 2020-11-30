Free bus rides and the chance to donate to a Sacramento area organization

This year's colorful 40-foot SacRT Holiday Bus gives back to the local organization by letting riders hop on the bus for free with the option to donate.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In keeping with the season of giving, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Sacramento Regional Transit District [SacRT] and the Food Literacy Center Monday unveiled this year's colorful 40-foot SacRT Holiday Bus, which gives back by letting riders hop on for free with the option to donate via the fare box or with a QR code provided throughout the bus.

The Food Literacy Center works to inspire children to eat their vegetables by teaching those in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening.

During the pandemic, the Food Literacy Center put together recipe kits that featured vegetables so kids could cook them at home with their families.

"This year obviously with COVID-19, a lot of students are home, we know food insecurity is a huge issue for a lot of our families, so we really want to support the great work that Food Literacy [Center] is doing for our students," SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez said.

As the bus travels throughout the Sacramento region, SacRT says safety in light of the pandemic continues to be a priority.

"We are cleaning and sanitizing our busses and our light rail vehicles every single day with a deep clean also cleaning throughout the day and of course masks or face coverings are required after riding," Gonzalez said.

The SacRT Holiday Bus travels on different routes throughout the Sacramento region spreading goodwill from the first of December through the end of the year. To check out the Holiday Bus schedule, click here.

