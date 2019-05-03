SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the past 24 hours, various city sanctioned safe zones have been to provide spaces for people to express themselves and community healing.

On Saturday morning, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert decided not to charge the two officers responsible for the death of Stephon Clark.

Since the decision was made, a number of people in the community were seeking safe spaces where they could openly grieve with others.

Sacramento State University held their version of a safe zone on campus on Monday, hosting various events that embodied "spaces for healing and discussion."

President Dr. Robert S. Nelsen decided to modify the town hall meeting and allowed students and alumni to address Stephon Clark's death. The program also included performances.

George Sims Community Center was the location for another safe zone. Sims is one of many safe zones that will be open to the public throughout the next few days. Many youth and community leaders showed up to engage in positive conversation.

Sacramento Councilmember Eric Guerra was on hand and supported the safe zones.

"Safe zones are a great place for our young folks and community members to express themselves in a positive way," Guerra said.

