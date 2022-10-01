Salt & Straw Ice Cream set to open in Midtown Sacramento

Describing its ice cream as crafted by independent and emerging food artisans, the shop says it scoops at least 36 flavors on any given day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new ice cream shop is opening up in Midtown Sacramento's Ice Block plaza.

Snuggled beside Sees Candy, the Portland-based Salt & Straw will open later in 2022. In every city they launch, according to its website, the company works with local makers, farmers and chefs to continue expanding the menu of new flavors.

Ice Block project developer Mike Heller confirmed to ABC10 Salt & Ice is headed for Midtown.

The shop is known for its classic flavors and monthly flavors, which cycles in new ice cream every month. Throughout January at its multiple locations, Salt & Straw is offering the following flavors: carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, chocolate hazelnut cupcake, coconut cream pie with lemon curd, Petunia's rainbow sprinkled babycakes and Renewal Mill's chocolate salted caramel cupcake.

The company was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek who began launching shops across the West Coast. Recently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson invested a financial stake in the company.

While no exact date has been set for its opening, the Sacramento Business Journal reports the ice cream parlor should open in the coming months.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9