SACRAMENTO, California — The Salvation Army is consolidating its Sacramento Adult Rehabilitation Center [ARC] with Stockton's ARC, according to a press release from the organization.

The program offers six-month, residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for men. The Salvation Army said the change would help with finances and managing its properties.

The Sacramento ARC is not accepting any more men into the program. Those who have not completed their rehabilitation by Oct. 1, 2019, will be transferred to Stockton, Fresno, Bakersfield or Oakland programs.

The Sacramento Salvation Army said it is looking into using the men's residence for other programs such as workforce development, which provides construction and culinary training.

Some of the Family Thrift Stores, which fund the Sacramento ARC by selling donated goods, are shutting down. This list includes stores in Sacramento, Woodland, Auburn and Grass Valley.

The Stockton ARC is set to take over the Rancho Cordova Family Thrift store.

Family Thrift Store employees who do not find other jobs within the Salvation Army will receive severance pay and assistance in finding a new job.

The Salvation Army said it plans to stay and serve the Sacramento community.

