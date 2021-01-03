Samaritans pull woman from vehicle after rollover crash in Sacramento

Pedro Cervantes said he and other neighbors ran to the scene to help after hearing the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Sacramento neighborhood sprang into action to help a woman after hearing a crash in the distance.

"I was delivering an order... across the street, then all of a sudden we heard a loud bang and we ran over there together. Then after that, all the neighbors started coming out to help," said Pedro Cervantes, the man who took the video following the crash.

In the video, at least three people can be seen pulling a woman from the inside of her car after the crash. After being pulled from the wreck, more people came to check on her condition, and one person can be heard saying that it's a miracle she came out of the wreck without injury.

Sacramento Police Department said the crash involved two vehicles in the area of 28th and H Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said no injuries were reported, but one driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.