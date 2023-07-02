Crews battle fire at Arden-Arcade restaurant

Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at a restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday.

Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.

An employee reported the fire and left the building. No injuries have been reported.

Sam's Hof Brau has been open since 1959 in the Sacramento area.

"It's a big deal for the Arden-Arcade area so it's just really sad to see a community staple like this have an incident like this," Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn said the owners are looking at an "extensive recovery" before they reopen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

