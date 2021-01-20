San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Sacramento to help protect Capitol

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office will be deployed Wednesday at the request of Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Social media is swirling about the potential for protests planned to end at the California State Capitol on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, Wednesday.

Sacramento Antifa posted a statement upset about National Guard troops being in the city, saying:

“Neither the National Guard nor the police have our best interests at heart. Their priority will be (and has always been) to protect property over people’s well-being. We have seen this through the summer in the George Floyd uprisings.”

The group's statement comes as San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office prepares to deploy a dozen officers to Sacramento on Inauguration Day morning at the request of the Sacramento Police Department.

“This was a team that was developed this summer due to the many protests and riots that happened. We wanted to make sure we had a team that was prepared and ready to be deployed at any moment,” San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Alan Sanchez said.

Sanchez said that the plan is to have deputies not just at the Capitol but all throughout the city protecting businesses and historic landmarks.

“You’ll see some of our deputies in uniform and you’ll see some of our deputies just in plain clothes. You’ll see some of our San Joaquin County Sheriff Officers in marked vehicles in the city of Sacramento and some you will not recognize because they will be unmarked ,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the main concern is to avoid a riot like the one that unfolded in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

“We saw examples at the State Capitol where there was need for extra security so we are always going to be prepared,” Sanchez said.

California's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said the National Guard will stay in place at the Capitol until at least Wednesday but San Joaquin Officers may be in Sacramento longer.

“There’s no certain time on when we are expected to return back to the county. We are going to be there until we are told by the Sacramento Police Department and they feel that the place is secure and we can return back home,” Sanchez said.

Continue the conversation with Monica on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10